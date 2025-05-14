Bryan Adams

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets Bryan Adams: Roll with the Punches with Special Guest Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Gas South Arena on November 6.

Tickets are on sale Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/6/2025 5:00 am ET- 10/26/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win tickets to Bryan Adams: Roll with the Punches” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 10/27/25 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive Prize: four (4) tickets four tickets Bryan Adams: Roll with the Punches with Special Guest Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Gas South Arena on November 6, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $180.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.