ZZ Top at The Classic Center

Enter below for your chance to win four GREAT tickets to ZZ Top at The Classic Center Theatre in Athens on October 5!

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top will bring their 2025 Elevation Tour to The Classic Center Theatre in Athens, GA on Sunday, October 5. “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language.

Tickets on sale at ClassicCenter.com/ZZTop.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/19/2025 5:00 am ET- 9/21/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win FOUR tickets to ZZ Top in Athens” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 9/22/25 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive Prize: four (4) tickets to ZZ Top at The Classic Center Theatre in Athens on October 5, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $400.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.