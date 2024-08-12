Monster Jam Duluth Atlanta

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to Monster Jam at Gas South Arena on August 31!

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Enjoy big-time family fun at Monster Jam®, where the world’s best drivers and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Witness massive stunts, big-air, backflips and fierce head-to- head battles for the Event Championship. You’ll be on the edge of your seat watching the world’s most popular trucks like Grave Digger®, Max-DTM, Megalodon® and more push the limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. Make memories to last a lifetime. Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets! TM Be sure to get to your seats early for Monster Jam® Trackside, the best way to get ready for all the action. Trackside begins approximately one hour before the event start time and features:

Competition Preview

Driver Interviews

Behind the Scenes with the Pit Crew

Judges Zone Overview

Opening Ceremonies

Giveaways

Power Rush Truck Introductions

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/12/2024 5:00am ET – 8/25/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win FOUR tickets to Monster Jam” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about August 26, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive Prize: four (4) of tickets to Monster Jam at Gas South Arena on August 31, 2024. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

