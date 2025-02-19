97.1 The River Presents Kansas & 38 Special with The Outlaws

Enter below for your chance to win four great tickets and Marquee Club passes to Kansas & 38 Special with The Outlaws on June 21 at the Fox Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at FoxTheatre.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/19/2025 5:00 am ET- 6/15/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win four tickets to 97.1 The River Presents Kansas & 38 Special” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 6/16/25 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive Prize: four (4) tickets and Marquee Club Passes to Kansas & 38 Special with The Outlaws on June 21 at the Fox Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $198.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.