Road Atlanta (Jason Platz)

We have your chance to win a behind the scenes experience at Road Atlanta with two Discover IMSA Experience on October 8th.

Passes include the opportunity to get the behind the senses experience of Road Atlanta. Ride along with a professional driver on the track, meet teams, go into the paddocks, and have a once in a life time view from the starter stand.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/9/2024 5:00am ET – 9/29/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win the Discover IMSA Experience at Road Atlanta” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 9/30/24, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive Prize: Two (2) passes for the Discover IMSA Experience October 8, 2024 at Road Atlanta. Passes include the opportunity to get the behind the senses experience of Road Atlanta. Ride along with a professional driver on the track, meet teams, go into the paddocks, and have a once in a life time view from the starter stand. (ARV: $500.00) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

