Enter here for your chance to win tickets to 97.1 The River Presents Hairball!

97.1 The River Presents Hairball

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to 97.1 The River Presents Hairball at Trilith Live on February 27, 2026.

A band puts on a concert - Hairball puts on an event!

Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans...to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction!

A dropdead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life.

This exciting event is part of the grand opening celebration for the new Trilith LIVE IN FAYETTEVILLE.

Come and rock out with us in your favorite 80s garb and dance the night away. Tickets on sale now at www.TrilithLIVE.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/04/2025 5:00am ET – 02/22/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win tickets to 97.1 The River Presents Hairball!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 02/23/26 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive four (4) tickets to 97.1 The River Presents Hairball at Trilith Live on February 27, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $168.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group