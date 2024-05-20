Enter here for your chance to win a getaway for two to experience St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra!

St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra Beach

Enter below for your chance to win a getaway for two to experience St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra! Discover spectacular beaches, magnificent golf and tennis, luxurious spas and over 450 years of vibrant history, in an historic Florida setting.

Grand prize includes:

St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches combine history, Old World charm, sunshine, golf and 42 miles of pristine beaches into an unforgettable vacation getaway. St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest city, offers over 450 years of history for visitors to discover. Ancient, narrow streets lead to the soaring architecture of a by-gone era while a massive fortress continues its more than 300-year guardianship of the town’s star-spangled bay. Nightly ghost tours, historical re-enactments, trendy art galleries, upscale shopping and more than 30 annual events and festivals create excitement and fun with a Mediterranean look and flavor.





*Lodging accommodation will be valid for one year, based on availability and may exclude weekends, holidays, and/or special events.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/28/2024 5:00am ET – 6/9/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 21+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra” link and complete all of the required information. On or about 6/10/24, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive (a) Two (2) night accommodations at the Hampton Inn & Suites, Vilano Beach (Lodging accommodation will be valid through June 2, 2025, based on availability and may exclude weekends, holidays, and/or special events.); (b) $100 dining gift certificate to The Raintree Restaurant, St. Augustine Historic District; (c) $100 dining gift certificate - The Columbia Restaurant, St. Augustine Historic District; (d) Tickets for two (2) on the Old Town Trolley Tours, St. Augustine Historic District; (e) Tickets for two (2) to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park; (f) Two (2) tickets to the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum; (g) Two (2) V.I.P. passes for the St. Augustine Pirate Museum and Colonial Experience at the Colonial Quarter; (h) Red Boat Water Tours Cruise for four (4), on either the Dolphin Odyssey & Sightseeing Tour OR Sunset Cruise; (i) VIP Tastings Tour for four (4) at City Gate Spirits and; (j) V.I.P. Tour for four (4) of the acclaimed St. Augustine Distillery (ARV: Minimum of $1,525.00 ) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: COX Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





