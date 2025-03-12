Enter for a chance to win a VIP Birthday Bash Experience with Billy Idol and Joan Jett!

The River's Rockin' Birthday Bash 2025

The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash is back with Billy Idol and Joan Jett at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Friday, May 9.

Tickets are on sale Friday, January 24 at 9am at LiveNation.com.

Experience includes:

Four (4) tickets to 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash

Four (4) passes to the 97.1 The River VIP area

and more!

The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/22/2025 3:00pm – 4/27/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com select the “97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 4/28/25, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Four (4) tickets to Billy Idol and Joan Jett at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Friday, May 9, 2025 and Four (4) passes to the 97.1 THE RIVER VIP area. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

