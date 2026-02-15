English Nick is giving away tickets to see Broadway in Atlanta’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Listen to English Nick this week, and you could win two tickets to go see the hit Broadway play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, when it comes to the Fox Theatre on March 3rd! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is presented by Broadway in Atlanta.

The spellbinding spectacular Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is coming to the Fox Theatre February 28th-March 15th. Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards and including Best Play. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayinAtlanta.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/16/26-02/20/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Fox theatre on March 3rd. (ARV: Minimum of $100 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

