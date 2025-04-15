English Nick has your chance to win tickets to ZZ Top in Athens

ZZ Top at The Classic Center

This week when you listen to English Nick, you could win a pair of tickets to ZZ Top at The Classic Center Theatre in Athens on October 5!

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top will bring their 2025 Elevation Tour to The Classic Center Theatre in Athens, GA on Sunday, October 5. “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language.

Tickets on sale Friday, April 18 at ClassicCenter.com/ZZTop.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/14-4/18/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to ZZ Top at The Classic Center Theatre in Athens on October 5! (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group