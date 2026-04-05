English Nick has your chance to win tickets to Yacht Rock Revue, presented by 97.1 The River!

Yacht Rock Edited

Tune into English Nick middays this week and you could win two tickets to Yacht Rock Revue, presented by 97.1 The River on April 25th at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Each day, he’ll be giving away better and better seats, ending with a chance for you to win FRONT ROW SEATS!

Tickets are on sale now at Livenation.com

Thanks to our sponsor, Loud Security Systems.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/06/26-04/10/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Yacht Rock Revue, presented by 97.1 The River on April 25th at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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