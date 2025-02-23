English Nick has your chance to win tickets the the movie: MICKEY 17

MICKEY 17

Listen to English Nick this week and you could win two Fandango Codes to see MICKEY 17 in theatres!

Get more info.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/24/25-2/28/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) Fandango Codes to see MICKEY 17 in select theatres (ARV: Minimum of $20.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group