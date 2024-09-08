English Nick has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Sunday in the Park Featuring Tunes From The Tombs!

Sunday in the Park

Listen to English Nick this week and you could win four tickets to Sunday in the Park Featuring Tunes From The Tombs!!

When: September 29 @ 12:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Where: Oakland Cemetery

Celebrate the heartbeat of Atlanta at its oldest public greenspace, historic Oakland Cemetery! History, music, and community converge at Oakland for the 46th annual Sunday in the Park featuring the Tunes from the Tombs music festival on September 29. Get your tickets today.

Oakland Cemetery’s fall community festival returns for the 46th year on Sunday, September 29. Sunday in the Park 2024 will once again host the Tunes from the Tombs music festival, featuring live music from headliner Southern Avenue along with local acts All the Locals, The Judies, KymBerli Dee, and others. Get your tickets today.

At Sunday in the Park 2024 featuring Tunes from the Tombs, Oakland Cemetery comes alive with music, living history performances, street performers, food trucks, craft beer, complimentary tours of the cemetery, an artist and vendor market, and much more.

Tickets on sale at oaklandcemetery.com/SIP

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/9/24-9/13/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Sunday in the Park Featuring Tunes From The Tombs on September 29, 2024. (ARV: $80.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

