English Nick has your chance to win tickets to STYX

Dragon Con 2024

This is where you want to be on Labor Day Weekend! Dragon Con is a five-day event celebrating science fiction, fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film, and one of the largest conventions of its kind in the world. Dragon Con takes over downtown Atlanta, at The Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Courtland Grand Hotel, Westin Peachtree Plaza and AmericasMart. People travel from all over the world to attend it, and it only happens here…in Atlanta!

Dragon Con includes:

Celebrity appearances

The Epic Dragon Con Parade on Saturday Morning

The event starts Thursday, August 29 and runs through Monday, September 2 with fun to be found pretty much around the clock.

