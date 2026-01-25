English Nick has your chance to win tickets to “SEND HELP”

SEND HELP

Listen to English Nick this week between 10a and 3p for your chance to win two Fandango tickets to SEND HELP at participating theaters, courtesy of 20th Century Studios!

Rated R. In Theaters January 30.

Official Website

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/26/24 - 01/30/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) Fandango tickets to “SEND HELP” at participating theaters. (ARV: Maximum of $40.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group