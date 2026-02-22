English Nick has your chance to win tickets to see Triumph!

Triumph

Listen to English Nick middays this week, and you could win two tickets to Triumph’s The Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded 2026 Tour!

Don’t miss out on this rockin’ concert, happening on May 26th at Synovus bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/23/26-02/27/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Triumph: The Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded 2026 Tour at Synovus bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on May 26th. (ARV: Minimum of $100 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

