English Nick has your chance to win tickets to see To The Limit: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute!

To The Limit

Gas South Theater presents 2025 Tribute Series!

Listen to English Nick this week between 10a and 3p for your chance to win two tickets to see To The Limit: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute at Gas South Theater on October 17.

This show will give every Desperado and Witchy Woman that Peaceful Easy Feeling of a Tequila Sunrise at Hotel California.

Tickets start at $28.50 on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/22/25-09/26/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to To The Limit: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute at Gas South Theater on October 17. (ARV: Minimum of $60.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group