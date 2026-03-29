Kaedy Kiely has your chance to win tickets to see the Black Crowes

The Black Crowes

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this week between 3-7p for your chance to win two tickets, to see The Black Crowes at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 23rd.

Don’t miss out on seeing The Black Crowes on the Southern Hospitality Tour with support from Whiskey Myers!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/30/26-04/03/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Black Crowes at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 23rd. (ARV: Minimum of $100 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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