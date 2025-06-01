English Nick has your chance to win tickets to Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute with the ASO

Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute - Live With The ASO

Listen to English Nick this week between 10a and 3p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute with the ASO at Atlanta Symphony Hall on June 20.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Prize: Two (2) of tickets to Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute with the ASO at Atlanta Symphony Hall on June 20, 2025.

