English Nick has Your Chance to Win Tickets to The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash!

Birthday Bash

The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash is back for our 18th birthday! Rock out with English Nick while you work this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash with Styx and Foreigner with John Waite on July 17 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/25/24 - 3/29/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash on July 17 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on availability and seat location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

