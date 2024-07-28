English Nick has your chance to win tickets to Quiet Riot LIVE at MadLife Stage & Studios

Quiet Riot at Madlife

Hang out with English Nick while you work and you could win a pair of tickets to Quiet Riot — LIVE at MadLife Stage & Studios on Thursday, August 15th at 8p!

Get tickets now at Eventbrite.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/29/24 - 78/2/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) Fandango codes for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine. (ARV: Minimum of $20.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group