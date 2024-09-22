English Nick has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta!

Motul Petit Le Mans (Jason Platz)

Listen to English Nick this week and you could win a pair of 4-Day Passes for the the 27th Annual Motul Petit Le Mans.

It’s happening at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta from October 9 through the 12 bringing you four days of world-class sportscar racing.

Tickets on sale at RoadAtlanta.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/23/24-9/27/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to 4-Day Passes for the the 27th Annual Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, October 9-12. 2024. (ARV: $200.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

