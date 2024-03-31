English Nick has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Monster Jam!

Monster Jam

Hang out with English Nick while you work this week for your chance to win four tickets to experience full-throttle family fun at Monster Jam on April 14 at Atlanta Motor Speedway! Unexpected. Unscripted. Unforgettable. This. Is. Monster Jam. See it live at Atlanta Motor Speedway April 13 & 14!

The excitement begins at the Monster Jam® Pit Party on Saturday & Sunday. See your favorite trucks up close, meet the drivers, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. The Pit Party requires both an event ticket and Pit Pass to enter. Monster Jam® is the most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world , where world-class athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

Tickets and Pit Passes are available for purchase online at TicketMaster.com!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/1/24 - 4/5/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to Monster Jam on April 14 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. (ARV: Minimum of $120.00 based on availability and seat location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.