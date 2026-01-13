English Nick has your chance to win tickets to James Taylor!

James Taylor

Listen to English Nick this Tuesday-Friday and you could win two tickets to James Taylor and his All-Star Band at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on September 17.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com Friday January 16 at 10am

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/13/26-01/16/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to James Taylor and his All-Star Band at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on September 17. (ARV: Minimum of $100 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group