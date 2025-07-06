English Nick has your chance to win tickets to The Fox Theatre Film Series Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars at Fox Theatre

Listen to English Nick this week between 10a and 3p for your chance to win four tickets to the Coca-Cola Film Series screening of Star Wars: A New Hope at The Fox Theatre on July 25.

Tickets on sale at FoxTheatre.org

The Coca-Cola Film Series kicks off at the Fox Theatre on July 25 with a special screening of Star Wars: A New Hope! Join us for the iconic sci-fi adventure that started it all— on the big screen in a galaxy not-so-far away. Be sure to get there early, so you can enjoy Star Wars-themed trivia in the Marquee Club presented by Lexus, and other fun family-friendly activities. Plus, Coca-Cola is offering exclusive collector’s packaging featuring original characters.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/07/24 - 07/11/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to the Coca-Cola Film Series screening of Star Wars: A New Hope at The Fox Theatre on July 25. (ARV: Maximum of $88.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group