The River has your chance to win tickets to “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS (Marvel Studios/MARVEL STUDIOS)

Listen this week between 10a and 3p for your chance to win four tickets to The Fantastic Four: First Steps at participating theaters!

Rated PG-13. Only In Theaters July 25

Official Trailer

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/14/24 - 07/18/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) Fandango Codes to “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” at participating theaters. (ARV: Maximum of $88.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group