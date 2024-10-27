English Nick has your chance to win tickets to comedian Nick Swardson!

Nick Swardson

Hang out with English Nick while you work this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see comedian Nick Swardson on November 10 at Buckhead Theatre.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/28/24-11/1/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Nick Swardson on November 10 at Buckhead Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $128.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group