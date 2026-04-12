English Nick has your chance to win tickets to Brit Floyd

Brit Floyd 2026 Placeholder Art

Listen to English Nick middays this week, and you could win two tickets to Brit Floyd: The Moon, The Wall, and Beyond tour at Cobb Engery perfroming Arts Centre on May 13th.

Don’t miss out on this rockin’ tribute to Pink Floyd’s The Wall and Dark Side of the Moon!

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/13/26-04/17/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Brit Floyd at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 13th. (ARV: Minimum of $128.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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