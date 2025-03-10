English Nick has your chance to win tickets to Blackberry Smoke with Mike Cambell & The Dirty Knobs

Blackberry Smoke with Mike Cambell & The Dirty Knobs and very special guest Shannon McNally

Listen to English Nick this week and you could win two tickets to Blackberry Smoke with Mike Cambell & The Dirty Knobs and very special guest Shannon McNally on Saturday, August 9 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.

Tickets on sale Friday, March 14 at 10am at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/10/25-3/14/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Blackberry Smoke with Mike Cambell & The Dirty Knobs and very special guest Shannon McNally on Saturday, August 9 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

