English Nick has your chance to win tickets to Blackberry Smoke with Mike Cambell & The Dirty Knobs!

Blackberry Smoke with Mike Cambell & The Dirty Knobs and very special guest Shannon McNally

Listen to English Nick this week between 10a and 3p for your chance to win two tickets to Blackberry Smoke with Mike Cambell & The Dirty Knobs and very special guest Shannon McNally on Saturday, August 9 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/28/25-08/01/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Blackberry Smoke with Mike Cambell & The Dirty Knobs and very special guest Shannon McNally on Saturday, August 9 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group