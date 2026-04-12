English Nick has your chance to win tickets to Bat out of Hell The Musical

Bat out of Hell Athens Date

Listen to English Nick middays this week, and you could win two tickets to see the award-winning musical, Bat out of Hell at the Classic Center Theatre in Athens, Ga on May 15th.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical,the award-winning musical, is a thrilling spectacle where the timeless music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf reigns supreme!

The epic cast will bring their powerhouse vocals to anthems including “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)”, “Dead Ringer for Love,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me,” and of course “Bat Out of Hell”.

Tickets on sale now at ClassicCenter.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/13/26-04/17/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bat out of Hell The Musical on May 15th at The Classic Center Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $158.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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