English Nick has your chance to win tickets to The B-52s!

B-52s





Hang out with English Nick while you work and you could win a pair of tickets to the you could win a pair of tickets to The B-52′s at The Classic Center Arena on Saturday, December 14... with of Montreal and DJ Cummerbund.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10am ET at ClassicCenter.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/15/24 - 7/19/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) of tickets to The B-52′s at The Classic Center Arena on Saturday, December 14, 2024. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group