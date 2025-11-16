English Nick has your chance to win tickets to An Evening with David Byrne: Who Is The Sky Tour

An Evening with David Byrne: Who Is The Sky Tour

David Byrne is coming to the Fox Theatre on December 2 & 3!

Listen to English Nick this week between 10a and 3p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to An Evening with David Byrne: Who Is The Sky Tour at the Fox Theatre on December 2!

Tickets are on sale now at DavidByrne.com and FoxTheatre.org.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/17/25 - 11/21/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eight (8) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to David Byrne: Who Is The Sky Tour at the Fox Theatre on December 2, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $65.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

