English Nick has your chance to win tickets to advance screening of JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH (Universal Pictures and Amblin En)

Listen to English Nick this week between 10a and 3p for your chance to win a pair of passes to the advance screening of JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH on Monday, June 30 @ 7:00 PM at Regal Atlantic Station.

UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS THE EPIC EVENT OF THE SUMMER!

SCARLETT JOHANSSON, MAHERSHALA ALI AND JONATHAN BAILEY STAR IN JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/16/24 - 06/20/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) passes to the advance screening of JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH on Monday, June 30 @ 7:00 PM at Regal Atlantic Station. (ARV: Minimum of $20.00 based on seating and availability). RSVPs do NOT guarantee seats at the screening. The theater is overbooked to ensure capacity and seating is filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests areencouraged to arrive early. You and your guests must enter the auditorium together. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

