English Nick has your chance to win tickets to the advance screening of “Heads of State”

Heads of State (Chiabella James/Chiabella James/Prime)

Listen to English Nick this week between 10a and 3p for your chance to win a pair of passes to the advance screening of Heads of State on Tuesday, July 1 @ 7:00 PM at Regal Atlantic Station.

HEADS OF STATE is a high-energy action-comedy starring Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and U.S. President, who are forced to team up to stop a global conspiracy.

Official Trailer

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/23/24 - 06/27/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) passes to the advance screening of Heads of State on Tuesday, July 1 @ 7:00 PM at Regal Atlantic Station. (ARV: Maximum of $40.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group