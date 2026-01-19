English Nick has your chance to win tickets to the advance screening of “Crime 101”

Crime 101 Davis (Chris Hemsworth, right) and Lou (Mark Ruffalo, left) in CRIME 101. (Photo Credit: Dean Rogers/Dean Rogers)

Listen to English Nick this Tuesday-Friday for your chance to win two tickets to an advance screening of Crime 101 on February 10 at Regal Atlantic Station.

Rated R. In theaters February 13.

Official Trailer

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/20/26 - 01/23/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to an advance screening of Crime 101 on February 10 at Regal Atlantic Station. (ARV: Maximum of $40.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

