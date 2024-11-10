English Nick has your chance to win tickets to the advance screeing of Gladiator II

Gladiator II

Hang out with English Nick while you work this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the advance screening of Gladiator II on Tuesday, November 19, at Regal Atlantic Station... before it hits theatres on November 22!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/11/24-11/15/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) of tickets tothe advance screening of Gladiator II on Tuesday, November 19, at Regal Atlantic Station... before it hits theatres on November 22. (ARV: Minimum of $20.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!