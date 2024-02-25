English Nick has Your Chance to Win Four Tickets to The Allman Betts Band!

Allman Betts Band

English Nick has the work force covered with tickets your next show night! Listen middays this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Allman Betts Band on May 19 at Buckhead Theatre.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/26/24 - 3/1/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to The Allman Betts Band on May 19 at Buckhead Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $106.00 based on availability and seat location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.