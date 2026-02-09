English Nick Has the Perfect Valentine’s Gift, Tickets to 97.1 The River Presents: Hairball!

97.1 The River Presents Hairball

Looking for the perfect Valentine’s day gift for the rock n’ roll music lover in your life? Well, look no further because The River has got you covered!

Listen to English Nick this week between 10a and 3p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 97.1 The River Presents: Hairball at Trilith Live on February 27th.

A band puts on a concert - Hairball puts on an event! 97.1 FM The River is proud to bring this event to the new Trilith LIVE performing arts center in Fayetteville. Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans...to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/09/26-02/13/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to 97.1 The River Presents: Hairball at Trilith Live on February 27th. (ARV: Minimum of $43.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group