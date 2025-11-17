Axel Lowe has your chance to win tickets to Weird Al!

Weird Al

Listen to Axel Lowe this Tuesday through Friday between 6a and 10a for your chance to win two tickets to “Weird Al” Yankovic: Bigger and Weirder 2026 Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 31, 2026!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on November 21 at 10am

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/18/25 - 11/21/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) two tickets to “Weird Al” Yankovic: Bigger and Weirder 2026 Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 31, 2026. (ARV: Maximum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

