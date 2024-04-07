Axel Lowe has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Tacos N’ Taps!

Tacos N Taps

Spring is here and so are the food festivals! Hang out with Axel Lowe on your ride to work this week and you could win a pair of tickets to Tacos ‘N’ Taps!

Tacos ‘N’ Taps Festival will be on Saturday - April 13th at Atlantic Station! Doors open at noon for VIP and 1PM for general admission. Admission includes a souvenir glass and boundless portions of over 60 craft beers, mezcals, and tequilas! All food is purchased a la carte.

Go to DrinkEatFiesta.com for tickets.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/8/24 - 4/12/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Tacos ‘N’ Taps on April 13 at Atlantic Staion. (ARV: Minimum of $80.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

