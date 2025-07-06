Axel Lowe has your chance to win tickets to “Superman”

Superman

Listen to Axel Lowe this week between 6a and 10a for your chance to win four tickets to Superman at participating theaters.

Rated PG-13. In Theaters July 11.

Official Trailer

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/07/25-07/11/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) Fandango Codes to Superman at participating theaters. (ARV: Minimum of $60.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group