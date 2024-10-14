Axel Lowe has your chance to win tickets to State Farm Champions Classic 2024!

State Farm Champion Classic

Listen to Axel Lowe this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to State Farm Champions Classic on November 12, 2024.

The State Farm Champions Classic Returns to Atlanta in 2024 Marquee men’s college basketball doubleheader featuring Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State will be played at State Farm Arena on Nov. 12, 2024. A single ticket provides entry to both games.

Kansas vs Michigan State @ 6:30 PM

Kentucky vs Duke @ 9 PM

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/15/24 - 10/18/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to State Farm Champions Classic on November 12, 2024. (ARV: Minimum of $180.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group