Axel Lowe has your chance to win tickets to Simple Minds: Alive & Kicking Tour 2025

Simple Minds

Listen to Axel Lowe this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Simple Minds: Alive & Kicking Tour 2025 with special guests Soft Cell and Modern English on Saturday, June 7 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/17/25-2/21/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) Ftickets to Simple Minds: Alive & Kicking Tour 2025 with special guests Soft Cell and Modern English on Saturday, June 7 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (ARV: Minimum of $88.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group