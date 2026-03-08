Axel Lowe has your chance to win tickets to see The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers

The Black Crowes

Mornings this week on 97.1 The River, Axel Lowe is giving away tickets to see The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers when they bring their Southern Hospitality tour to Georgia!

Listen this week between 6a and 10a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers on May 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/09/26-03/13/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers on May 23rd at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.