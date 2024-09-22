Axel Lowe has your chance to win tickets to The Georgia Renaissance Festival Fall Fling

The Georgia Renaissance Festival Fall Fling

Listen to Axel Lowe this week and you could win four tickets to The Georgia Renaissance Festival Fall Fling.

This Fall, the Village of Nottingham Comes to Life! Beginning Saturday, November 2 and continuing every Saturday until December 7, the legendary village of Nottingham will open it’s gates for a fantastic Fall Fling Festival!

Shop for treasures in the artisan shops and stalls, sample delicious food and drink, and be amazed and entertained by the talented acrobats, jugglers and comedians in the lanes and on the stages. Music and mirth pervade the air throughout the entire village!

You may encounter some of Nottingham’s famous citizens along your travels. The Sheriff will be keeping order (and collecting taxes), the Merry Men of Sherwood Forest are rumored to be in the area, and Prince John and his Royal Court keep a keen eye on all the proceedings.

The Festivities begin at 2pm and go well into the evening, with the gates closing at 9pm. Experience all the Georgia Renaissance Festival offers at this unique event - THE FALL FLING!

TICKETS GO ON SALE NOW!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/23/24-9/27/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to The Georgia Renaissance Festival Fall Fling 2024. (ARV: Minimum of $71.80 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

