Axel Lowe has Your Chance to Win Tickets to the Geico 500!

Talladega

You could be on your way to Talladega! Listen to Axel Lowe on your ride into work this week for your chance to win four tickets to take the family, or your friends, to experience the Geico 500 on April 21 at Talladega Superspeedway!

Tickets for the Geico 500 available at TalladegaSuperspeedway.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/15/24 - 4/19/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to the Geico 500 on April 21 at Talladega Superspeedway. (ARV: Minimum of $400.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!