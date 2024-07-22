Axel Lowe has your chance to win tickets to comedian Andrew Santino!

Andrew Santino

Listen to Axel Lowe from 6a-10a this week and you could win a pair of tickets to see comedian Andrew Santino, coming to Buckhead Theatre on January 17!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/22/24 - 7/26/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Andrew Santino on January 17, 2025 at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $129.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

