Axel Lowe has your chance to win tickets to Christopher Cross!

Christopher Cross

Listen to Axel Lowe mornings this week (Tuesday - Friday) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see 5-time Grammy winner, Christopher Cross, when he plays The Eastern on August 11.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale at AXS.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/28/24 - 5/31/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Christopher Cross on August 11 at The Eastern. (ARV: Minimum of $70.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

