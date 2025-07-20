Axel Lowe has your chance to win tickets to Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams

Listen to Axel Lowe this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Bryan Adams: Roll with the Punches with Special Guest Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Gas South Arena on November 6.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Bryan Adams just released his second single, “A Little More Understanding” off of his upcoming album, Roll With The Punches, dropping on August 29.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/21/25-07/25/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bryan Adams: Roll with the Punches with Special Guest Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Gas South Arena on November 6, 2025 (ARV: Minimum of $90.00 based on seating and availability). One (1) winner on 07/25/25 will also receive a Goodie Bag of Bryan Adams’ new merch including a signed copy of his new album ‘Roll With The Punches’ (ARV: $100.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

